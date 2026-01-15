Blast at Russian Police Training Center Injures 20 in Republic of Komi

Updated with additional details.

An explosion followed by a fire injured at least 20 people on Thursday at a police training center in northern Russia’s republic of Komi, local authorities said.

The blast occurred during daytime hours at the regional Interior Ministry’s Professional Training Center in Komi’s capital of Syktyvkar.

An instructor at the center had detonated an imitation grenade during a lesson, igniting flammable materials inside the building and causing a fire to break out, said the regional branch of the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body.

Regional officials said 20 people were taken to the hospital, four of whom were in critical condition. One injured person declined hospital treatment and was treated at the scene.

Around 200 people were evacuated from the building, emergency services said.

Russian media outlets reported that the explosion took place in the building’s assembly hall, which was undergoing renovation.

The Mash news outlet, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, reported that a gas cylinder also exploded after the initial blast, setting construction scaffolding outside the building on fire.