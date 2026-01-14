China Posts First Annual Decline in Trade With Russia Since 2020

The flow of trade between Russia and China contracted for the first time in five years in 2025 amid falling demand for Chinese car imports in Russia and a drop in the value of Russian crude oil exported to China, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing official data.
The value of imports and exports between the two countries last year totaled $228.1 billion, marking a 6.9% decrease from the record-high $244.8 billion in 2024, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.
That decline ended four years of consecutive growth in bilateral trade.
Chinese exports to Russia dropped by 9.9% year-on-year, Reuters reported, attributing most of the decline to a 46% fall in vehicle exports between January and November 2025.
The value of imports from China, meanwhile, fell by 3.4%. According to Reuters, the decline was largely driven by falling oil prices.
Despite the annual slump, trade began to rebound in December 2025, with Chinese exports to Russia growing by 2.2% and imports surging by 17.1%.
China and Russia have strengthened their political and economic ties since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. The countries have declared a “no limits” partnership as they align themselves against the West.
Globally, China’s General Administration of Customs reported record-high trade of $6.48 trillion in 2025, marking a 3.8% year-on-year increase.
Exports grew by 6.1%, largely driven by non-U.S. markets, while imports remained nearly flat at 0.5% growth.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.