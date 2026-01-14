China Posts First Annual Decline in Trade With Russia Since 2020

The flow of trade between Russia and China contracted for the first time in five years in 2025 amid falling demand for Chinese car imports in Russia and a drop in the value of Russian crude oil exported to China, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing official data.

The value of imports and exports between the two countries last year totaled $228.1 billion, marking a 6.9% decrease from the record-high $244.8 billion in 2024, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.

That decline ended four years of consecutive growth in bilateral trade.

Chinese exports to Russia dropped by 9.9% year-on-year, Reuters reported, attributing most of the decline to a 46% fall in vehicle exports between January and November 2025.

The value of imports from China, meanwhile, fell by 3.4%. According to Reuters, the decline was largely driven by falling oil prices.