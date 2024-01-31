Chinese, Turkish Companies Supplying Russia With Key Gunpowder Component

Turkish and Chinese companies have helped Russia replenish its dwindling stocks of ammunition by exporting large volumes of a key component used to produce gunpowder, the Moscow Times’ Russian service reported Wednesday, citing customs data.

The EU banned shipments of nitrocellulose — a highly flammable compound used as the main ingredient of modern gunpowder — to Russia in April 2022 as part of sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Still, Russia was able to ramp up shipments of the key component by more than five times in 2022, to over 2,000 metric tons, customs data show. In 2023, that figure stood at around 4,000 metric tons.

Moscow has burned through its stocks of ammunition over the past two years of war and has scrambled to find new supplies from countries like North Korea, which is believed to have sent Russia over a million artillery shells.