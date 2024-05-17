Putin Touts Economic Ties on Final Day of China Trip

President Vladimir Putin traveled to the northeastern Chinese city of Harbin on Friday, the final day of his brief trip, where he sought to promote crucial trade with China and win greater support for Russia's war on Ukraine.

The Russian leader arrived in China on Thursday, his first trip abroad since being re-elected in March, meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping for talks in which the two heads of state framed their nations' ties as a stabilizing force in a chaotic world.

China and Russia's strategic partnership has only grown closer since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago, and Beijing has rebuffed Western claims that it is aiding Moscow's war effort.

China has also offered a critical lifeline to Russia's isolated economy, with trade booming since the invasion and hitting $240 billion in 2023, according to Chinese customs figures.

Putin's trip to Harbin is part of efforts to enhance that economic relationship.