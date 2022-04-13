Russia-China Trade Surges in 2022

Trade between Russia and China has surged as Moscow finds itself cut off from Western imports following its invasion of Ukraine.

In 2022, January-March trade turnover reached $38.17 billion, a 28.7% increase compared with the same time last year, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Chinese customs data.

Russian imports from China rose 25.9% to $16.44 billion, while its exports to China jumped 31% to $21.73 billion in the first quarter of the year.

In March alone, the first full month since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia exported $7.84 billion worth of goods to the Chinese market.

Energy, mineral and agricultural products make up the bulk of Chinese imports from Russia.