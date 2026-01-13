Russia Strikes Power Plant, Kills 4 in Ukraine Barrage

Russia battered Ukraine with more than two dozen missiles and hundreds of drones early Tuesday, killing four people and pummelling another power plant, piling more pressure on Ukraine's brittle energy system.

Moscow has pummelled Ukraine with daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting energy infrastructure and cutting power and heating in the frigid height of winter.

An AFP journalist in the eastern Kharkiv region, where the four people were killed, saw firefighters battling a fire at a postal hub and rescue workers helping survivors by lamp light in freezing temperatures.

Andriy Pidnebesny, a manager at the postal facility, said he was knocked down by the blast wave and tried — but failed — to free several colleagues still alive under the rubble.

"You never know what will happen to you. You go out to the store and you could get killed. You go to work and the same thing could happen. You could be sleeping at home and the same thing could happen," the 31-year-old told AFP.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said "several hundred thousand" households near Kyiv were without power after the strikes, and again called on allies to bolster his country's air defense systems.

"The world can respond to this Russian terror with new assistance packages for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"Russia must come to learn that cold will not help it win the war," he added.