U.S. Would Lead Ukraine Ceasefire Monitoring, Back Multinational Force – Draft Statement

The United States would lead a "ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism" with European participation if a peace deal is agreed in the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv's allies said in a draft statement seen by AFP ahead of a Paris summit Tuesday.
Washington would also commit to "support" a European-led multinational force — deployed in Ukraine after any ceasefire — "in case of" a new attack by Russia, it added.
President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing allies of Ukraine on Tuesday, including European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American envoys.
The meeting is focused on the security guarantees Ukraine requires in the event of a ceasefire to deter further Russian aggression.
"There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system. This will be led by the U.S. with international participation," the draft statement said.
The multinational force to be deployed after a ceasefire would provide "reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land" for Ukraine and ensure the "regeneration of the armed forces of Ukraine," it added.
"These elements will be European-led," it said.
There would be US participation in the force "including U.S. capabilities such as intelligence and logistics," and "a U.S. commitment to support the force in case of attack" by Russia, it said.
The draft statement said there would be "binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia in order to restore peace."
These commitments "may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," it said.
