Zelensky Says He Will Seek U.S. Support for Freezing Front Line at Berlin Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he hoped the United States would back the idea of freezing the front line in Ukraine along its current shape at their meeting in Berlin.

Zelensky said he was ready for "dialogue" at the latest round of high-stakes talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy and European leaders on ending the war with Russia.

"The fairest possible option is to 'stay where we are.' This is true because it is a ceasefire … I know that Russia does not view this positively and I would like the Americans to support us on this issue," Zelensky told reporters shortly before arriving in Berlin.

Trump has been stepping up pressure on Kyiv to reach an agreement since revealing a plan to end the war last month that was criticised as echoing Moscow's demands, including that Ukraine cede territory, including several heavily fortifiedcities.

The proposal has triggered a flurry of diplomacy between the United States and Ukraine's European allies, with Kyiv officials recently saying they had sent Washington a revised version.

Zelensky said on Sunday he had not received a response from Washington on Ukraine's amendments, but added: "I am receiving all the signals and will be ready for the dialogue that will begin today."

"The summit in Berlin is important. We are meeting with both the Americans and the Europeans … And today these meetings are taking place in Berlin, today and tomorrow," Zelensky added.

A White House official confirmed to AFP on Friday that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Zelensky and European leaders over the weekend to discuss the status of peace negotiations.

"The most important thing is that the plan should be as fair as possible, first and foremost for Ukraine, because Russia started the war," Zelensky said.