Erdoğan Pushes Putin on 'Limited Ceasefire' at Ports, Energy Facilities

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for a "limited ceasefire" concerning attacks on ports and energy facilities in the Russia-Ukraine war, in face-to-face talks Friday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit in Turkmenistan, Erdoğan told Putin that efforts to end the war were valuable, saying "implementing a limited ceasefire targeting energy facilities and ports in particular could be beneficial" in that respect, according to a readout from his office.

Erdoğan's remarks came on the heels of several attacks on Russia-linked tankers in the Black Sea, some of which were drone attacks claimed by Kyiv.

The attacks sparked harsh criticism from Ankara, which summoned envoys from both Russia and Ukraine, warning the strikes amounted to a "worrying escalation."