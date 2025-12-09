Putin Adds War Supporters to Russia’s Human Rights Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday added more supporters of the war in Ukraine to the presidential Human Rights Council (HRC) ahead of his meeting with the consultative body this week.

Russia’s Human Rights Council, which was established by presidential decree in 2004 to guarantee and protect human rights in Russia, has been criticized for failing to challenge Putin as members have been ousted and replaced with more Kremlin-friendly figures over the years.

The HRC’s first addition, Maria Bolshakova, heads the Union of Military Personnel Families of Russia, an organization that supports the families of Russian soldiers with legal aid, social services and advocacy.

Alexei Lubkov, president of Moscow State Pedagogical University, who co-authored a textbook on “Russia’s Spiritual and Moral Culture” with a senior Russian Orthodox Church priest that will be required for students in grades 5 through 7 starting in 2026, was also added to the HRC.

The council’s third addition, Artur Shlykov, is known for filing a criminal complaint against an anti-war comedian over his parody of the popular pro-war song “I’m Russian.”

The HRC’s fourth and final new member is Natalia Kravchenko, a senior member of an organization focused on developing and promoting new technologies.