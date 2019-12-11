Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘It Starts With a Cup, Ends With a Shooting’: 3 Putin Quotes on Human Rights

Putin met with the presidential human rights council Tuesday to mark Human Rights Day. Kremlin.ru

Russian authorities were right to jail protesters for throwing plastic cups at police during mass anti-government rallies in Moscow this summer, President Vladimir Putin said at a human rights meeting Tuesday.

Putin this fall replaced the presidential human rights council’s longtime chairman and key liberal members with what observers called ultra-loyalist figures. Its new head, pro-Kremlin party member and state television news anchor Valery Fadeyev, has described the largely peaceful protests in Moscow as mass riots.

Here are three of Putin’s quotes from his meeting to mark Human Rights Day:

On plastic cup-throwing protesters:

— “So they throw a plastic cup at an authority, and that’s OK. Then a plastic bottle, that’s OK too. Then it’s a glass bottle, [then] a stone and then they start shooting and looting stores. We must prevent that.”

— “There are also so-called arbitrary excesses, which are in fact gross violations of the law by various law enforcement agencies too. Of course, everything needs to be measured and certain boundaries can’t be crossed.”

— “Can you punch a woman in the stomach? Can you beat a policeman? Of course you can’t punch a woman in the stomach. But if someone punches a woman in the stomach, it doesn’t grant someone the right to beat a police officer. These are subtle things.”

On the specter of genocide in eastern Ukraine:

— "The amnesty law [in Ukraine] still hasn't been passed. While the Ukrainian side keeps insisting: 'Give us the opportunity to close the border using our troops.' But I can imagine what would happen next. There would be Srebrenica*, as simple as that." 

* Bosnian Serbs killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the town of Srebrenica during the 1995 Bosnian war in the worst mass slaughter in Europe since World War II.

On Lenin’s sabotage:

— “[Lenin] invented and created a state structure, having laid a mine under Russian statehood that’s been developing for 1,000 years.”

— “I won’t go into this now, I have my own point of view on this matter. This is neither the time nor the place to expound, and perhaps I will expound in more detail.”

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Putin , Human rights

Read more

Kicked out

Putin Appoints TV Presenter as Human Rights Head, Pushes Out Liberals

Well-known liberal figures like Yekaterina Schulmann and Pavel Chikov will no longer advise the Kremlin on human rights.
weekend profile

Ella Pamfilova, Villain of the Moscow Vote Protest Movement, Belongs to a Dying Breed

Both the Russian government and the opposition have grown tired of her, analysts say.
opinion
Michele A. Berdy

Catastrophes, Geopolitical and Otherwise

What did Vladimir Putin mean about that geopolitical catastrophe? It's still being argued over 14 years later.
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.