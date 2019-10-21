Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Appoints TV Presenter as Human Rights Head, Pushes Out Liberals

Lev Fadeyev Kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin has appointed state television presenter Valery Fadeyev as the new head of the presidential human rights council and expelled several prominent liberals from the consultative body.

Mikhail Fedotov, the council’s current head, has been dismissed from his position because of his age, Putin’s decree signed Monday said. Fadeyev, who hosted a Channel One show and has been a top official in the pro-Putin United Russia party, will replace him.

Yekaterina Schulmann, a political analyst; Pavel Chikov, the director of the Agora international rights group; and Ilia Shablinski, a Moscow Higher School of Economics professor, were removed from the council in a separate decree

"Everyone is free! It's a mountain from our shoulders. No tortured elections and demonstrative exits, immediate or postponed,” Schulmann wrote on Facebook. “Pavel Chikov and Ilia Shablinski, my congratulations.”

The Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, which has 62 members with both pro-Kremlin and opposition political stances, is mandated to assist the Kremlin in safeguarding human rights. Observers see it as the only remaining venue for dialogue between the Kremlin and Russia's civil society.

Read more about: Human rights , Putin

Read more

weekend profile

Ella Pamfilova, Villain of the Moscow Vote Protest Movement, Belongs to a Dying Breed

Both the Russian government and the opposition have grown tired of her, analysts say.
Putin

Putin’s Approval Rating Lowest Since 2013 — Poll

The percentage of respondents who expressed disapproval of Putin's actions has almost doubled since April — growing from 17 percent to 33 percent.
opinion
Maxim Trudolyubov

Moscow in Crisis: How Will the Kremlin Respond? (Op-ed)

A major foreign adventure and a sweeping political reform are the Kremlin's tried and tested options.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin Is Baiting the West to Bring Russian Money Home (Op-ed)

As much as $1 trillion is estimated to be held by Russians abroad.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.