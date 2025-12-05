Shlosberg Charged With Spreading ‘Fakes’ About Russian Army

Authorities in the northwestern city of Pskov have filed a new criminal charge against opposition politician Lev Shlosberg, accusing him of spreading “false information” about the Russian military, the liberal Yabloko party said Friday.

The charge, the third brought against Shlosberg this year, was announced three days before he was due to be released from house arrest, which he has been under since June.

Shlosberg is already on trial for “discrediting” the Russian military, which carries a maximum charge of five years in prison. Last month, he was sentenced to 420 hours of community service on another charge of violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law.

Yabloko said the latest “army fakes” case stems from a Telegram post from February 2022. The party said Shlosberg was formally notified of the charge on Thursday.

Shlosberg denies the accusations.