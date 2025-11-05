Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Opposition Politician Shlosberg Sentenced to 420 Hours of Community Service for Breaking ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

Lev Shlosberg. @pskovyabloko

A court in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov has sentenced opposition politician Lev Shlosberg to 420 hours of community service on charges of failing to comply with “foreign agent” rules, the Yabloko party said Wednesday.

The court found Shlosberg guilty of keeping five videos on his personal social media page without the required “foreign agent” label, for which prosecutors sought 440 hours of community service for the politician.

Shlosberg denied any wrongdoing, and his defense pledged to appeal the ruling.

A video shared by the RusNews Telegram channel showed Shlosberg shaking hands with his lawyers and posing for photographs after the verdict.

Yabloko said it was Russia’s first criminal “foreign agent” prosecution brought by the police rather than the usual regulatory body.

The case spanned 20 hearings and almost 1,400 pages of material.

Shlosberg is a senior member of Yabloko’s Pskov region branch and among the few opposition members to remain in Russia despite his opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled him a “foreign agent” in June 2023.

Yabloko is one of Russia’s few legal opposition parties. It has consistently opposed the war in Ukraine and called for a ceasefire, though it has faced declining visibility and pressure under wartime censorship laws.

Shlosberg remains under house arrest as part of a second criminal case for “discrediting” the Russian military after participating in a public debate.

He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The date for a verdict in that second case has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Read more about: Pskov , Yabloko

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Opposition Politician Shlosberg Returned to House Arrest Pending ‘Discreditation’ Trial

The Pskov City Court had ruled earlier this week to impose a ban on certain activities instead of continuing Lev Shlosberg’s house arrest.
2 Min read

Shlosberg Placed Under House Arrest Pending Trial

Authorities accuse the Pskov region opposition figure of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian military under wartime censorship laws.
1 Min read

Russia Charges Opposition Politician Shlosberg With Violating ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

Lev Shlosberg is one of the few remaining politicians in the country openly opposed to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read

Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Opposition Politician Shlosberg

Shlosberg, one of the few anti-war voices remaining in Russia, faces up to two years in prison if convicted.
1 Min read