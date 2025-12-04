Defense Ministry Found Liable for Deadly Fighter Jet Crash in Krasnodar Region

A judge in the southern Krasnodar region has found the Russian Defense Ministry liable for damages stemming from a military jet crash in October 2022 that killed 16 people, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Wednesday.

The case was brought by the relatives of an elderly woman who died when a Su-34 fighter-bomber slammed into an apartment building in the port town of Yeysk on Oct. 17, 2022.

The family had sued both the Defense Ministry and the United Strategic Command of the Eastern Military District, seeking compensation for damages and moral harm, according to the Kommersant newspaper.

A local court in Yeysk partly upheld the family’s claims last year but excluded the Defense Ministry as a defendant.

The Krasnodar Regional Court has now reversed that decision, ruling that the ministry bears “secondary liability” because it controls and funds its subordinate military structures. Under that designation, the ministry must pay compensation if the Eastern Military District does not.

Kommersant’s report did not mention the amount the elderly woman’s family had sought.