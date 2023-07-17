Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Fighter Jet Crashes in Sea of Azov

Su-25 aircraft. Fedor Leukhin (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A Russian military aircraft on Monday crashed into the Sea of Azov off the coast of the southern port town of Yeysk in the Krasnodar region, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing local officials.

Russian military authorities said a Su-25 fighter jet crashed after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight, the state-run RIA Novosti reported.

The crash was caused by an “engine failure,” the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don said.

Video shared on social media showed the fighter’s pilot parachuting from the aircraft as it plunged into the water, not far from a beach where people could be seen swimming. 

According to the Mash and Baza Telegram channels, emergency crews could not save the pilot, who reportedly died after breaking his leg upon impact and getting tangled in his parachute.

Earlier, authorities in the Krasnodar region announced that security measures in the region had been strengthened following an attack on the Crimea bridge early Monday.

Monday’s crash was the second military aircraft disaster in the town of Yeysk since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

In October, a Su-34 fighter jet crashed into an apartment building after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight, killing 16 people and injuring dozens of others.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the airspace around the south of Russia has been closed.

Read more about: Accident , Krasnodar , Aircrash

Read more

storm warning

4 Missing in Russia’s Flood-Hit Black Sea Coast

Emergency officials said they were organizing a search and rescue operation where local authorities issued a state of emergency early Wednesday.
1 Min read
armed attack

Russian Draft Officer, Ex-Submarine Commander Gunned Down in Krasnodar

Captain Stanislav Rzhitsky was reportedly shot and killed during a morning run in Krasnodar, where he oversaw the city's mobilization office.
1 Min read
out of the sky

At Least One Russia Aircraft Crashes Near Ukraine Border

One official said Moscow has lost four aircraft.
1 Min read
Falling out

Russian Airline Cancels Sukhoi Superjet Order After Fatal Crash Landing – Reports

Yamal Airlines announced its decision hours after Russia's transport minister said there was no reason to ground the aircraft.