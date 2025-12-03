Georgia Says Breakaway Regions ‘Non-Negotiable’ in Any Restoration of Ties With Russia

Georgia will not restore diplomatic relations with Russia unless Moscow reverses its recognition of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Wednesday.

Tbilisi severed ties with Moscow after the 2008 war, when Russia recognized the two regions as independent states, a status acknowledged by only a handful of countries.

“We have a principled stance and red lines related to de-occupation. This issue is non-negotiable,” Kobakhidze told reporters, according to the Interfax news agency.

Earlier Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry told the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia that Moscow was open to normalizing relations “to the extent that Georgia is ready,” but insisted its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia was “irreversible.”

“There are no conditions for resuming political dialogue with Georgia because Tbilisi continues to link the restoration of diplomatic relations to Russia’s renunciation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” the ministry said, calling that position “harmful and unrealistic.”