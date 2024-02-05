Georgia Says Intercepted Ukrainian Explosives Sent to Russia

Georgian security officials said Monday that they intercepted several explosives claimed to be from Ukraine and intended to be transported to the southwestern Russian city of Voronezh.

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) said the explosive devices, which were allegedly sent from the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, arrived by minivan at the Georgian-Turkish border crossing on Jan. 19 via Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Russian investigators in October 2022 named a similar route allegedly taken by a truck to deliver explosives and damage the Moscow-built Crimean Bridge that month.

Georgia’s SSG did not say whether the intercepted devices were intended to be detonated in Voronezh.