Russian Diplomatic Staff in Tbilisi Remove Navalny Memorial

Workers at Russia’s diplomatic mission in Georgia on Tuesday dismantled a makeshift memorial to the late opposition activist Alexei Navalny, the Paper Kartuli media outlet reported Tuesday.

Thousands of supporters have placed flowers at memorials in Russia and outside Russian embassies around the world since the announcement of Navalny’s death on Feb. 16.

On Tuesday, a group of men was seen throwing ribbons, candles and flowers placed in tribute to Navalny into garbage bags at Moscow's interests section in Tbilisi.