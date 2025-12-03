EU Strikes Deal to Ban All Russian Gas Imports by 2027

European Union negotiators reached an agreement early Wednesday to phase out all imports of Russian gas by the fall of 2027, a move aimed at choking off a major source of revenue for Moscow nearly four years into its war on Ukraine.

The deal, struck between representatives of the European Parliament and the bloc’s member states, sets a definitive timeline to unwind Europe’s long-standing dependence on Russian energy, a reliance the EU has struggled to break even after the full-scale invasion.

“We’ve made it: Europe is turning off the tap on Russian gas, forever,” the EU energy commissioner, Dan Jorgensen, wrote on X. “No more blackmail. No more market manipulation by Putin. We stand strong with Ukraine.”

Under the agreement, long-term pipeline contracts, which can bind buyers for decades, will be banned from Sept. 30, 2027, provided gas storage levels are sufficient, and in any case no later than Nov. 1, 2027. Long-term liquefied natural gas contracts will be prohibited earlier, starting Jan. 1, 2027.

Shorter-term deals will be phased out in 2026, from April 25 for LNG and June 17 for pipeline gas.