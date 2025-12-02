State Duma Strips United Russia Lawmaker of Mandate Amid Bribery Investigation

Members of Russia’s lower-house State Duma on Tuesday adopted a resolution stripping a fellow lawmaker of his parliamentary mandate as he faces a criminal investigation on charges of bribery.

Anatoly Voronovsky, who served in the State Duma as a member of the ruling United Russia party, is accused of accepting 25 million rubles ($323,000) in bribes tied to road construction contracts. The bribery charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Last month, the State Duma voted unanimously to strip Voronovsky of his parliamentary immunity, thus allowing law enforcement authorities to move forward with a criminal investigation into the former lawmaker and arrest him if necessary.

According to media reports, Voronovsky submitted a written request to give up his seat in parliament shortly after being stripped of his immunity.

Other reports indicated that the former lawmaker was formally charged with bribery but police did not arrest him since he handed over his passport and promised to appear in court when summoned.