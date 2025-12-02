Russia Claims Capture of Key City of Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

Russia said Monday its forces had captured the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, a key military logistics hub, as well as the city of Vovchansk in the northeast.

The battlefield claims, announced by the Kremlin in a post on Telegram, ups the pressure on Kyiv as it seeks to bring the United States on side in fraught U.S.-led negotiations aimed at ending the war.

Pokrovsk, a road and rail hub in the Donetsk region that had around 60,000 inhabitants before the war, has been the target of an intense Russian campaign in recent months.

Ukraine sent reinforcements, including special forces troops, to the city last month in a bid to fend off Russia's attack.

But hundreds of Russian soldiers had managed to infiltrate the city.