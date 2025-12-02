Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Claims Capture of Key City of Pokrovsk in Eastern Ukraine

By AFP
A view of the frontline city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region on March 25, 2025. Iryna Rybakova / 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces press service / AFP

Russia said Monday its forces had captured the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, a key military logistics hub, as well as the city of Vovchansk in the northeast.

The battlefield claims, announced by the Kremlin in a post on Telegram, ups the pressure on Kyiv as it seeks to bring the United States on side in fraught U.S.-led negotiations aimed at ending the war.

Pokrovsk, a road and rail hub in the Donetsk region that had around 60,000 inhabitants before the war, has been the target of an intense Russian campaign in recent months.

Ukraine sent reinforcements, including special forces troops, to the city last month in a bid to fend off Russia's attack.

But hundreds of Russian soldiers had managed to infiltrate the city.

Russia's chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on Sunday "informed [President] Vladimir Putin of the liberation of the cities of Krasnoarmeysk and Vovchansk," the Kremlin said on Telegram, using the Russian name for Pokrovsk.

The Defense Ministry posted a video purportedly showing Russian soldiers raising their country's flag over Pokrovsk's central square.

The capture, if confirmed, would complicate Ukraine's supply lines elsewhere on the front and could give Russia a launchpad to advance farther north and west.

It would also put a nearby Ukrainian army garrison at risk of being encircled by Russian forces.

Vovchansk, located in the Kharkiv region, has been devastated by combat since May 2024.

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov had called its capture an "important step toward victory."

An AFP analysis of data from the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shows that the Russian army last month made its biggest advance in Ukraine since November 2024.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Donetsk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Strike in East Ukraine Kills 5, Wounds Dozens

Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said two Russian-fired Iskander-M missiles destroyed and damaged several homes in Pokrovsk.
2 Min read

Moscow Says Captured Village in Southeastern Ukraine

Ukrainian troops had retaken the village of Staromaiorske in July 2023 during its summer counteroffensive.
1 Min read

Russia Says Captured Another Village in Eastern Ukraine

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said over the weekend that Kyiv had retreated from Berdychi, located near the town of Adviika.
1 Min read

In Photos: 10 Years Ago, the War in Donbas Began

Shortly after the annexation of Crimea, a group of fighters led by Russian military commander Igor Girkin joined pro-Russian separatist forces in the Donetsk...
1 Min read