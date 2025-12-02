Moscow Graduate Arrested on Treason Charges After ‘Carousel Arrests’

A judge has placed a 22-year-old graduate of Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) in pre-trial detention on charges of state treason after two months of being rotated in and out of detention, according to court records cited by the exiled news outlet Mediazona on Tuesday.

Leonid Katz had been subjected to four consecutive administrative arrests — known as “carousel arrests” — since Oct. 1, according to the BBC Russian service. Each arrest was carried out immediately after his release, often under minor charges like “disobeying police orders” or “using obscenities.”

According to Mediazona, Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court received a request from investigators to hold Katz in detention on treason charges the same day he was due to be released after serving 15 days in jail for using obscene language.

Katz’s lawyer declined to comment on the case.