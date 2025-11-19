Yekaterinburg Court Sentences Man Who Criticized Child’s Pro-War Hat to 4.5 More Years in Prison

A military court in Yekaterinburg has sentenced a jailed man to an additional four and a half years in prison for allegedly praising the killings of prominent pro-war figures, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Alexander Neustroev, 59, is already serving a three-year prison sentence in a medium-security penal colony on charges of disorderly conduct after he insulted an 11-year-old boy for wearing a hat that featured the pro-war “Z” symbol.

State prosecutors claimed that Neustroev expressed approval of the killings of Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, and war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky during a conversation he had with several other inmates at his penal colony in April.

In court, Neustroev called the incident “the biggest mistake of my life” and declared his full support for the Russian government.