Russia Adds Former PM Kasyanov to 'Terrorists and Extremists' List

Russia has added former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov to its federal database of “terrorists and extremists,” according to state financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring’s website.
Economist Sergei Guriev and Novaya Gazeta Europe editor-in-chief Kirill Martynov were also added to the list.
Russian banks are legally required to freeze the assets of individuals on the Rosfinmonitoring list and halt all financial services to them.
Kasyanov, Guriev and Martynov — who are all designated “foreign agents,” living abroad and serving on the Anti-War Committee of Russia — were named in a criminal case opened by the FSB on Oct. 14.
The case alleges “violent seizure of power” and “organizing a terrorist community” under Articles 278 and 205.4 of the Criminal Code.
The committee, founded after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has been declared “undesirable” in Russia, with the FSB accusing it of plotting a coup and seeking to “change the constitutional order.”
Kasyanov served as prime minister under President Vladimir Putin from May 2000 to February 2004 and previously headed the Finance Ministry.
In 2010, he co-founded the opposition coalition “For Russia Without Lawlessness and Corruption” with Boris Nemtsov, Vladimir Ryzhkov and Vladimir Milov.
The movement later became the People’s Freedom Party (PARNAS), which was dissolved by the Supreme Court in May 2023.
Three other members of the Anti-War Committee — political analyst Ekaterina Schulmann and businessmen Boris Zimin and Mikhail Kokorich — were added to the Rosfinmonitoring list last week.
The FSB’s case now includes 22 named individuals as well as “other unidentified persons.”
The security service claims the group’s founders have funded Ukrainian “militant nationalist units,” recruited people to join them and declared the goal of “eliminating Russia’s current authorities.”
The Anti-War Committee says on its website that its work focuses on supporting people opposed to the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
