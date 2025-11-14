Russia Designates Exiled Political Analyst Shulmann, Philanthropist Zimin as ‘Terrorists and Extremists’

Russia’s financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring on Thursday added exiled political analyst Ekaterina Schulmann and philanthropist Boris Zimin to its list of “terrorists and extremists.”

The designation enables authorities to freeze bank accounts and block access to financial services without a court order. Rosfinmonitoring’s list of “terrorists and extremists” includes more than 17,800 individuals and over 800 organizations.

Schulmann, a prominent commentator on parliamentary politics, left Russia for Germany in early 2022 to pursue academic work shortly after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. She is currently a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, which was designated an “undesirable organization” in 2024.

Russian law enforcement authorities issued a warrant for Schulmann’s arrest earlier this year. In July, a Moscow court ordered her to be placed in pre-trial detention in absentia.

Schulmann was designated a “foreign agent” in 2022. She was fined 50,000 rubles ($600) last year for failing to include a “foreign agent” label in her public appearances and statements, an accusation she denies.