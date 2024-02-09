Russia Adds Leftist Activist Udaltsov to ‘Extremists and Terrorists’ List

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added jailed leftist activist Sergei Udaltsov to its list of “extremists and terrorists.”

Udaltsov was placed in pre-trial detention last month on accusations of justifying terrorism in social media posts.

He faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty.

Being added to Russia's registry of “extremists and terrorists” allows the authorities to freeze designees' bank accounts.