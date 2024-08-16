Russia Adds Navalny Allies Pevchikh, Yarmysh to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Russian authorities on Friday added several close allies of the late activist Alexei Navalny to the government’s list of “extremists and terrorists.”

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s former spokeswoman, and Maria Pevchikh, head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, are among the latest to be included on the Rosfinmonitoring list. According to the independent news outlet Mediazona, at least nine of the 40 names on the list are linked to Navalny.

Also added on Friday were Navalny’s exiled lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Alexander Fedulov, who were earlier placed on Russia’s wanted list after three of their colleagues were arrested on charges of “extremism.”

Dmitry Nizovtsev, host of Navalny’s YouTube channel, and the channel’s producer, Nina Volokhonskaya — both currently in exile — were also designated as “terrorists and extremists.”