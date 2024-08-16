×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia Adds Navalny Allies Pevchikh, Yarmysh to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Maria Pevchikh and Kira Yarmysh. @teamnavalny / X

Russian authorities on Friday added several close allies of the late activist Alexei Navalny to the government’s list of “extremists and terrorists.”

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s former spokeswoman, and Maria Pevchikh, head of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, are among the latest to be included on the Rosfinmonitoring list. According to the independent news outlet Mediazona, at least nine of the 40 names on the list are linked to Navalny.

Also added on Friday were Navalny’s exiled lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Alexander Fedulov, who were earlier placed on Russia’s wanted list after three of their colleagues were arrested on charges of “extremism.”

Dmitry Nizovtsev, host of Navalny’s YouTube channel, and the channel’s producer, Nina Volokhonskaya  both currently in exile  were also designated as “terrorists and extremists.”

The remaining individuals added to the list — journalists Antonina Favorskaya and Olga Komleva, along with activist Alexei Malyarevsky — are currently imprisoned in Russia and face “extremism” charges for their associations with Navalny.

Being listed as an “extremist and terrorist” allows Rosfinmonitoring to freeze the designees’ bank accounts without a court order.

In June 2021, Russia banned Navalny's political and activist groups as “extremist” organizations following his arrest after returning to Moscow.

Navalny’s social media team noted that the blacklisting of his associates occurred exactly six months after his death on Feb. 16 in a remote Arctic prison colony.

On Thursday, his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, accused Russian authorities of failing to properly investigate her husband’s death and covering up the circumstances surrounding it.

Read more about: Navalny , Rosfinmonitoring , Extremism

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

She Photographed Russian Political Prisoners. Now She's Charged With 'Extremism.'

Antonina Favorskaya and her colleagues consider the charges against her to be revenge for her journalism and political views.
4 Min read
closed hearing

Russian Journalist Favorskaya Remanded in Navalny ‘Extremism’ Case

Antonina Favorskaya is accused of “collecting material, preparing and editing videos” for the disbanded Anti-Corruption Foundation.
2 Min read
extended term

Russian Prosecutors Seek 20-Year Sentence for Navalny in 'Extremism' Trial

The jailed Kremlin critic is already serving a nine-year prison sentence on charges he and his allies call politically motivated.
2 Min read
Navalny

Navalny Volunteer Sentenced for ‘Inciting Hatred’

Mironov allegedly shared an image of a military draft card with the caption “God bless the USA, Keep calm and f-ck Russia”