Russia Seeks Arrest of Fourth Navalny Lawyer

Russian authorities are seeking the arrest of a fourth lawyer of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the independent news website Mediazona reported Friday.

The Interior Ministry added Olga Mikhailova to its wanted list without specifying the crime that she is accused of committing.

Mikhailova has said she was vacationing in Jordan when three other former and current Navalny lawyers were detained in October and chose to stay abroad following their arrests.

“I hope to be more useful free than in a [prison] colony,” she wrote on Facebook last month.