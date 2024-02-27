Russia Labels Ex-Lawmaker Gennady Gudkov 'Terrorist'

Russia’s state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added exiled opposition lawmaker Gennady Gudkov to its list of “terrorists and extremists.”

Gudkov, a former KGB colonel, served in Russia’s lower-house State Duma from 2001 until his ouster in 2012 over what an ethics committee said was unlawful entrepreneurship.

At the time, the 67-year-old denied any wrongdoing and insisted that he was being attacked for supporting the opposition movement against President Vladimir Putin’s re-election earlier that year.

In 2019, Gudkov fled Russia to Bulgaria over fears he could be arrested.