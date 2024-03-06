Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Chess Grandmaster Kasparov Added to Russia's ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Updated:
Russian chess master Garry Kasparov. Web Summit (CC BY 2.0)

Russia has added former chess champion and exiled Kremlin critic Garry Kasparov to its state list of “terrorists and extremists.”

While state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring did not specify the reason for Kasparov being added to the list, he has been a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin for years and has condemned Moscow’s military aggression in Ukraine since 2014.

Kasparov, who retired from playing chess in 2005 to devote his time to politics and activism, once called Putin “the world’s most dangerous man.”

He called Rosfinmonitoring's designation an “honor that says more about Putin's fascist regime than about me.”

“As Goldwater said, extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice and moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue! But all opposition, or simple decency, must be called an extremist by the dictatorship,” Kasparov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Being added to Russia's lists of “extremists and terrorists” allows the authorities to freeze designees’ bank accounts without a court order.

Fearing prosecution for his political activities, Kasparov left Russia for the United States in 2013. He now lives in New York City. 

Russian authorities designated Kasparov as a “foreign agent” in May 2022 over alleged financing that he received from Ukraine. 

Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor, the former chess star has played an active role in Russia's exiled anti-war movement, including helping create the Anti-War Committee of Russia.

In 2008, Kasparov tried to run in Russia’s presidential race but withdrew after facing what he called “obstruction.”

Read more about: Opposition , Rosfinmonitoring

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

exiled politician

Russia Labels Ex-Lawmaker Gennady Gudkov 'Terrorist'

Gudkov, a former KGB colonel, served in Russia’s lower-house State Duma from 2001 until his ouster in 2012.
1 Min read
opinion Ilya Klishin

Russia’s Mass Protests 10 Years On — Finding Hope in Defeat

A decade after Russia's biggest Putin-era protests, it seems increasingly obvious that we never stood a chance to succeed in the first place
facing trial

Belarus Charges Dissident Blogger’s Russian Girlfriend With ‘Inciting Hatred’

Sofia Sapega was detained with her boyfriend, blogger Roman Protasevich, after Minsk forced their Greece-Lithuania flight to land on its soil.
Yarovaya

Opposition Calls for Rally Against New Russian Anti-Terror Laws

Leonid Volkov, an ally of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, has requested permission from Moscow City Hall to hold a rally...