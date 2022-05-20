Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Labels Kasparov and Khodorkovsky ‘Foreign Agents’

By AFP
Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Anastasia Khodorkovskaya

Russia on Friday added two high-profile Kremlin critics to its list of "foreign agents": former chess champion Garry Kasparov and ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The infamous label, reminiscent of the "enemies of the people" of the Soviet period, is used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.

Such "foreign agents" are subject to numerous constraints and laborious procedures, under pain of severe sanctions. In particular, they must indicate this status in all their publications.

In its updated website list, the Russian Justice Ministry said that Khodorkovsky, 58, and Kasparov, 59, have "sources" in Ukraine to finance their activities. 

Soviet-born former world chess champion Kasparov is a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and has lived in the United States for almost a decade.

Khodorkovsky was one of Russia's most powerful businessmen in the 1990s, before coming into conflict with the Kremlin when Putin came to power in 2000. 

He spent 10 years, from 2003 to 2013, in prison and then went into exile.

For years, he helped to finance the Russian opposition organization Open Russia, which dissolved itself in May last year in the face of growing repression.

Since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, dozens of members of the Russian intellectual elite and journalists have left the country, as the authorities step up pressure against the last critical voices and media. 

Read more about: Foreign Agents , Khodorkovsky

Read more

call for support

Meduza Launches Fundraiser in Bid to Survive ‘Foreign Agent’ Branding

The independent news site says its future is in jeopardy after its "foreign agent" designation led to an exodus of advertisers.
On the list

Russia Slaps Foreign Media, NGOs with 'Foreign Agent' and 'Undesirable Org' Labels

Prosecutors said the groups pose “a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional system and security.”
Censorship

Russia Blocks Khodorkovsky's Open Russia Website

The Open Russia website was blocked after a request by the General Prosecutor
Foreign Agents

Pro-Kremlin Group Want Levada Pollster Investigated as 'Foreign Agent'

The pro-Kremlin “Anti-Maidan” movement has written to Russia’s Justice Ministry demanding that the independent pollster Levada Center be investigated...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.