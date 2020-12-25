Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Slaps Foreign Media, NGOs with 'Foreign Agent' and 'Undesirable Org' Labels

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said the civil society, independent media and education groups pose “a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional system and security.” Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russia has listed four NGOs, two civil society groups and one media outlet as “foreign agents” and “undesirable organizations” amid a renewed crackdown on critical voices this week.

The Justice Ministry labeled three AIDS service organizations and one educational affiliate of exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia pro-democracy group as “foreign agents” Monday.

St. Petersburg’s Humanitarian Action foundation, Oryol’s Phoenix Plus nonprofit, Yekaterinburg’s Aktsent social and legal aid group and the Open St. Petersburg education project received the label for “influencing” state policy. 

The designations come as Russian lawmakers this week pushed through legislation expanding the “foreign agent” label to any politically active, foreign-funded individual. Failure to comply could lead to up to five years in prison if President Vladimir Putin signs the proposals into law.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office also declared the Prague Civil Society Centre and the Council of Europe’s (CoE) Association of Schools of Political Studies “undesirable” organizations in separate decisions announced Monday and Thursday.

The civil society, independent media and education groups pose “a threat to the foundations of Russia’s constitutional system and security,” the Prosecutor’s Office said.

A 2015 law allows Russian prosecutors to limit or halt the work of “undesirable” foreign groups, punishing violators with fines or prison terms up to six years.

The Czech information agency Medium-Orient, founder of the southern Russia-focused news website Caucasus Times, also became the 12th foreign news outlet to be slapped with the “foreign agent” label.

Read more about: Foreign Agents , NGOs , Khodorkovsky

Read more

NGOs

Pro-Putin Activist Claims Diabetes Society Is a ‘Foreign Agent’

The NGO, which helps diabetes patients, received funding from foreign pharmaceuticals
Censorship

Russia Blocks Khodorkovsky's Open Russia Website

The Open Russia website was blocked after a request by the General Prosecutor
NGOs

Russia Labels Grassroots Trucker NGO 'Foreign Agent'

The ministry said it found evidence that the association was performing the "functions of a foreign agent" after an unannounced inspection of the organization's...
NGOs

Russian Human Rights Group Memorial Fined as 'Foreign Agent'

A Moscow court has fined the Memorial International human rights organization 300 thousand rubles ($4,703) for violating Russian law on non-commercial...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.