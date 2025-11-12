Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Finance Ministry to Debut Borrowing in Chinese Yuan in December

Sergio Kian / unsplash

Russia will issue government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan for the first time next month, the Finance Ministry announced Wednesday.

The ministry said it would offer two series of OFZ bonds, each worth 10,000 yuan ($1,400), with maturities ranging from three to seven years and interest payments every six months.

Investors will be able to buy and receive payments either in yuan or rubles, it said in a statement.

Order placements are scheduled for Dec. 2, with the sale itself planned for Dec. 8.

The Finance Ministry did not specify the total amount of its yuan bonds, saying it would be determined after assessing investor demand. Reuters reported last month that the ministry was preparing to issue up to 400 billion rubles ($4.9 billion) worth of yuan bonds.

The news agency said ministry officials had met with potential investors and were aiming for a “wide range of investors,” including banks, asset managers and retail brokers.

The Finance Ministry has discussed issuing yuan bonds for the past decade, but earlier plans were blocked by Chinese regulators, according to the business news website RBC.

The move comes as the Russian government scrambles for funding amid a sharp drop in revenues. The Finance Ministry now expects this year’s deficit to reach 5.7 trillion rubles ($63 billion), compared with an initial forecast of 1.2 trillion.

Oil and gas revenues were down 20% year-on-year as of September, while customs duties fell 19%.

There are currently around 166 billion rubles ($2 billion) worth of yuan-denominated corporate bonds circulating in Russia, according to financial data provider Cbonds.

Read more about: Finance , Business

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ruble Falls After Latest Russia-Ukraine Talks Make Little Progress

“The market was disappointed by the largely symbolic nature of Wednesday’s round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul,” one analyst said...
2 Min read
opinion Charles Hecker

‘I’m Not Leaving Until They Throw Me Out’: Why 70% of Italian Businesses in Russia Are Still There

While most international businesses pulled out of Russia over the war, Italian companies with large appetites for risk have stayed.
5 Min read

McDonald's and Coca-Cola Rule Out Return to Russia

The statements pour cold water on recent media reports and speculation on social media that Western brands were preparing to re-enter the market.
2 Min read

U.S. Investor Calvey Detained in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud

Michael Calvey is the founder and a senior partner at the Baring Vostok equity funds group.