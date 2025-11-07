Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sentences 2 Colombians Who Fought With Ukraine to 13 Years

By AFP
Jose Aron Medina Aranda and Alexander Ante. genproc.gov.ru

They are the latest foreign fighters to get lengthy jail terms as “mercenaries” by Russian-installed authorities after joining Ukraine's army.

“For participating in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Alexander Ante, 48, and Jose Aron Medina Aranda, 37, were each sentenced to 13 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

The pair had fought for Ukraine in 2023 and 2024, and then vanished in July while on a stopover in Russian ally Venezuela en route back home after their deployment.

Colombian daily El Tiempo reported in July 2024 that police had arrested them in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, still wearing their Ukrainian army uniforms.

The pair were next seen in a video published by Russia's FSB security service, handcuffed, wearing Russian prison clothing and being walked through a court building by masked security officers.

“I don't know if we will see them again one day, that's the sad reality,” Medina's wife, Cielo Paz, told AFP. She has had no contact with him since his arrest, she added, denouncing what she said was an unjust sentence.

Bogota says dozens of Colombians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, where many have flocked to take up arms against Russia.

Moscow has prosecuted captured foreign fighters as “mercenaries,” a charge which carries up to 15 years in prison, rather than treating them as captured prisoners of war with protections under the Geneva Conventions.

Read more about: Latin America , Occupied Ukraine

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

As Russia Targets Activists Helping Ukrainian Refugees, Future Aid Grows Uncertain

Russian volunteers, many of whom oppose the war, have helped Ukrainian civilians find housing, shelter and benefits or leave Russia.
5 Min read

Russia Sentences Ukrainian to 18 Years Over Bomb Plot

Dmitri Golubev was found guilty on terrorism charges for one explosion and two attempted blasts in occupied Melitopol in August 2022.
2 Min read

Russia's Leningrad Region Sends 500K Pine Seedlings to Occupied Donetsk

Authorities sent around 100,000 pine and spruce seedlings earlier this year amid efforts to restore natural habitats destroyed by Moscow's invasion of...
2 Min read
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too

If Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime falls, Vladimir Putin will have to write off yet another costly geopolitical bet.