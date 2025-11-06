Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Military Officer Jailed 10 Years for Bribery in Defense Procurement

Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency

A Russian court has sentenced a senior military officer to 10 years in prison for taking bribes in connection with defense procurement contracts, investigators said Thursday.

Ivan Populovsky, the former head of a military representative’s office, and his subordinate, Grigory Zorin, were arrested in September 2024 on charges that they accepted more than 11 million rubles ($135,500) in bribes from electrical goods and cables suppliers in return for favorable treatment of their contracts.

Populovsky oversaw the quality control of 1.2 billion rubles ($14.8 million) worth of supply contracts awarded in 2021 to two state-linked companies. 

Investigators said both Populovsky and Zorin had pleaded guilty at the time.

The military branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Zorin received a five-year suspended sentence earlier without indicating the date of the ruling.

Zorin was also stripped of his rank as major and banned from holding public office for four years.

An unidentified court handed down the 10-year sentence to Populovsky in a high-security penal colony and stripped him of his rank as colonel.

