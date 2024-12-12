Russian-Ukrainian Man Jailed 22 Years for Pro-Kyiv Treason

A Russian court in its western Kursk region on Thursday sentenced a Russian-Ukrainian man to 22 years in prison for trying to blow up a political office and handing information to Kyiv.
Russia has sentenced dozens of people to years in prison on allegations of cooperating with Ukraine since Moscow's full-scale invasion began nearly three years ago.
The military court in the Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a shock cross-border offensive in August and still controls some territory, found Sergei Chernooky, 30, guilty of treason and terrorism, it announced Thursday.
It said he detonated an explosive device in the reception of a local political party's offices and also transferred information on Russian transport infrastructure to Ukrainian intelligence
Chernooky, held in a glass and metal cage in the court, closed his eyes as the verdict was read out, video published by the court on Telegram showed.
"There was absolutely no damage, it's too harsh a sentence," he said, pledging to appeal the verdict.
The court said he was a "Ukrainian native" with Russian citizenship who lived in the town of Zheleznogorsk in the Kursk region.
In a separate case, a Russian court in occupied Ukraine sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for treason and public calls for extremism.
A court in the Kherson region said the man, living in territory under the control of Russian forces, had given information on Russian military positions to Ukraine's army, to help them target strikes.
Prosecutors also accused him of calling online for attacks on Russian-installed officials and administration buildings in Nova Kakhovka, a town under Russia's control on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
