Russian Woman Who Filmed Troops Sentenced to 12 Years for Treason

A woman from Russia’s Far East has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for allegedly sharing footage of Russian troop movements with Ukraine, state media reported Wednesday, citing the local Federal Security Service (FSB) branch.

The woman, identified as Chita resident A.Yu. Sulimova, was detained at age 21 on treason charges last July. Authorities accused her of filming soldiers and military equipment heading from the Zabaikalsky region toward Ukraine and sending the footage to a Ukrainian border guard with whom she’d been in contact.

The Zabaikalsky District Court said in September that Sulimova had admitted her guilt, describing her as a “staunch opponent” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine who planned to flee to Ukraine upon receiving the needed funds from the Ukrainian border guard.