Pro-War Moscow Voter on Trial for Pouring Green Dye Into Ballot Box

A Moscow court has launched hearings against a young woman who backs the invasion of Ukraine on accusations of vandalizing a ballot box with green antiseptic dye, the independent news outlet Mediazona has reported.

Alina Nevmyanova, 20, is among several Russians who were caught on camera pouring the dye — zelyonka in Russian — or setting fire to ballot boxes during Russia’s presidential election last month. Election officials claimed at the time that those arrested in the incidents had been promised money.

Nevmyanova faces up to five years in prison on charges of obstructing voting rights.

According to Mediazona, Nevmyanova told the Butyrsky District Court judge that she fell victim to phone scammers who disguised themselves as employees of the Central Bank and the Federal Security Service (FSB) and dictated her actions between March 11-15.

“This employee… told me that I should be the one to prevent election fraud [by casting a ballot and spilling zelyonka in the box],” she was quoted as saying.

Nevmyanova told investigators the scammers shouted “glory to Ukraine, Alina” into the phone as she was arrested immediately after the incident, Mediazona reported.

She also accused a state-appointed attorney of coercing her to admit her guilt and agree that she was promised money for vandalizing the ballot box.

“Everything that the prosecution says doesn’t correspond to reality,” she was quoted as saying.

“My testimony in the case materials doesn’t say that I agreed to the illegal actions because of the 500,000 rubles [$5,400],” she added.

Nevmyanova said she and her family had donated to the Russian army during its war in Ukraine, where she said her cousin was killed on her birthday, according to Mediazona.

The judge ruled to extend Nevmyanova’s pre-trial detention for two months, the outlet said.

The next hearing is set for May 28.

