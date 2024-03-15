Russians Dump Green Dye Into Ballot Boxes in At Least 7 Regions

Russian election and law enforcement authorities have reported a spate of incidents involving voters spilling green antiseptic dye into ballot boxes on the first day of the presidential election.

The dye, called zelyonka in Russian, was widely used in attacks on opposition activists figures during the 2010s.

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) called for security upgrades after dye-spilling incidents occurred in southern Russia’s Rostov region and the republic of Karachayevo-Cherkessia.

CEC chief Ella Pamfilova claimed those arrested in the dye-spilling incidents said they had been promised money and were unaware of criminal punishment for the actions.

Investigators in the Rostov region later announced a criminal case against a 62-year-old man on charges of obstruction of voting rights, which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.