Russian Election Officials Declare Putin Winner of Presidential Race

Russia’s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday officially declared Vladimir Putin the winner of the 2024 presidential race.

With 76.27 million votes counted in his favor, Putin received 87.28% of the ballots cast in the March 15-17 election, according to CEC head Ella Pamfilova.

Communist candidate Nikolai Kharitonov placed second with 4.31% of the vote, followed by New People candidate Vladislav Davankov and nationalist Leonid Slutsky at 3.85% and 3.20% respectively.

Putin’s victory was never in doubt as all his major opponents have been forced into exile, imprisoned or have died. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has waged a brutal crackdown on dissent since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.