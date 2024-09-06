Voting Begins in Russia’s 2024 Regional Elections

Voting in Russia’s three-day local and regional elections began on Friday, with Kremlin-backed candidates expected to dominate a political landscape all but devoid of meaningful competition.

Voters will elect governors in 21 regions, legislative assembly members in 13 regions, including two in annexed Crimea, and scores of local officials on Sept. 6-8.

In the Kursk region, a handful of municipal elections were postponed after Ukrainian forces launched a surprise cross-border incursion on Aug. 6. However, the gubernatorial race has gone ahead as planned, starting early on Aug. 28, despite Russia not having full control of the territory.

Local election officials in the Kursk region were equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets for safety as the voting began. Russia’s election chief Ella Pamfilova said Friday that turnout in the embroiled border region had already reached 40%.