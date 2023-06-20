Navalny Launches Anti-War Presidential Campaign From Jail

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he has launched a “long, relentless and exhausting” online presidential campaign against Russia’s war in Ukraine. With his grassroots political network banned as “extremist” in Russia, Navalny vowed to deploy a targeted messaging strategy to win over pro-war or neutral Russians. “We’ll change many people’s minds. We’ll sow doubts in almost all of them,” Navalny said in a post published through associates on his website Monday. “This is an election campaign against the candidates named ‘War’ and Putin,” the opposition leader said.

President Vladimir Putin, 70, who ordered troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022, is widely expected to declare his re-election bid for the March 2024 presidential vote. Navalny, 47, was barred from running for president in the 2018 race when Putin won his fifth term in office. The Kremlin critic is currently standing trial on "extremist" charges which could see him sentenced to 30 more years in prison in addition to the nine-year sentence he is already serving. In Monday’s announcement, Navalny called on software engineers, sociologists and political scientists to volunteer their time to develop a “creative” and “adaptable” strategy to communicate with Russian voters. “We’ll do it according to the laws and technologies of good election campaigning [by] interviewing everyone, targeting hundreds of different groups, choosing an approach to each, identifying those who are on the fence and changing their minds,” he wrote. Navalny acknowledged the potential risks of criminal prosecution for joining his campaign, writing: “Our activities will, of course, be declared illegal and subversive.” “All the forces will be thrown to combat it. That’s fine, we’ll throw our forces into the fight against the apparatus of war, corruption and stupidity.”