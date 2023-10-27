Russian Physicist Sentenced to 12 Years for Treason

A Moscow court has sentenced a physicist who worked on hypersonic development to 12 years in a penal colony on treason charges, the independent Mediazona news website reported Friday.

Anatoly Gubanov, 66, is the former head of the Aerodynamics of Aircrafts and Rockets Department at the Moscow region’s Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI).

He was detained in December 2020 and accused of passing secret hypersonic development materials to colleagues from the Netherlands with whom he collaborated on the HEXAFLY-INT, the world’s first civil hypersonic airliner.

Gubanov pleaded guilty and asked the judge for a penalty below the minimum sentence of 12 years, a request that was denied, Mediazona reported.

Treason charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.