Top Russian Hypersonic Scientist Sentenced to 7 Years for Treason

A top Russian scientist developing hypersonic technologies has been sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of state treason, a spokeswoman for St. Petersburg’s judiciary said Thursday.

Alexander Kuranov, the head of a St. Petersburg state research institute who oversaw the Soviet-era Ayaks hypersonic aircraft program, was arrested in 2021 at age 73.

Investigators reportedly accused Kuranov of working with and passing secrets on scientific advances to foreign nationals.

St. Petersburg’s City Court found Kuranov, 76, guilty of state treason and sentenced him to seven years in a high-security prison, said Daria Lebedeva, who heads the city’s judicial press service. He was also fined 100,000 rubles ($1,000), she added.