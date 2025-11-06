Russia Opens First Case Under Law Punishing Online Searches for 'Extremist' Content

Authorities in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region have launched the first known case under a new law that penalizes online searches for extremist materials, local media reported.

Sergei Glukhikh, a 20-year-old resident of the city of Kamensk-Uralsky, is being prosecuted under Article 13.53 of Russia’s Administrative Code, which came into force on Sept. 1, his lawyer Sergei Barsukov told the Eurasia News Agency (EAN).

According to the local outlet It’s My City, Glukhikh was reported to the Federal Security Service (FSB) by his internet provider after he allegedly viewed banned materials online.

Barsukov said his client had stumbled upon information about Ukraine’s Azov Brigade and the Russian Volunteer Corps while browsing the internet on public transport and had not intentionally sought them out.

The Azov Brigade was formed in 2014 as a far-right volunteer paramilitary unit fighting against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine but was later reformed and integrated into Ukraine’s national guard. Moscow has used Azov’s past extremist right-wing links to justify what it calls its “denazification” of Ukraine.