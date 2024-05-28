Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Court Extends Navalny Lawyers’ Pre-Trial Detention for ‘Extremism’

Updated:
Lawyer Vadim Kobzev. Dmitry Serebryakov / AP / TASS

A Russian court has extended the pre-trial detention of two lawyers who represented the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the independent news website Mediazona reported Tuesday.

Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Lipster, and Igor Sergunin were arrested last October on accusations of participating in “extremist” activities for passing Navalny’s letters on to his associates. 

Russia in 2021 outlawed Navalny’s political network as “extremist,” putting his associates at risk of criminal prosecution.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled Tuesday to extend Kobzev and Liptser’s pre-trial detention until Aug. 3, according to Mediazona. It did not indicate whether Sergunin’s arrest was also extended.

Video from the courtroom shared by the news outlet Rusnews showed Kobzev and Liptser inside a defendant’s cage without Sergunin.

The state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday that all three lawyers have been indicted and had their pre-trial detention extended until Aug. 3.

Russia’s financial watchdog in November added the lawyers to its list of “extremists and terrorists,” allowing their bank accounts to be frozen without a court order.

Two other exiled lawyers who worked for Navalny — Alexander Fedulov and Olga Mikhailova — have been arrested in absentia on the same charges.

Navalny, the most prominent figure in Russia’s opposition, died while serving a sentence for “extremism” in an Arctic penal colony in February, aged 47.

Read more about: Extremism , Court case

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

jailed for a play

Russia Adds Theater Director Berkovich, Playwright Petriychuk to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

The two women were arrested over their award-winning play about Russian women who fall in love with Islamist militants and plan to join them in Syria.
2 Min read
extended term

Russian Prosecutors Seek 20-Year Sentence for Navalny in 'Extremism' Trial

The jailed Kremlin critic is already serving a nine-year prison sentence on charges he and his allies call politically motivated.
2 Min read
'negative attitudes'

Russian Journalist Fined for Discussing Anti-War Tattoo On Air

Yulia Starostina said that her tattoo served as a reminder that “love and friendship are stronger than war.”
1 Min read
press crackdown

Independent News Outlet Staff Go on Trial in Belarus

Five employees of what used to be authoritarian Belarus's largest independent news outlet went on trial Monday in Minsk, facing several charges including...