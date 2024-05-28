Court Extends Navalny Lawyers’ Pre-Trial Detention for ‘Extremism’

A Russian court has extended the pre-trial detention of two lawyers who represented the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the independent news website Mediazona reported Tuesday.

Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Lipster, and Igor Sergunin were arrested last October on accusations of participating in “extremist” activities for passing Navalny’s letters on to his associates.

Russia in 2021 outlawed Navalny’s political network as “extremist,” putting his associates at risk of criminal prosecution.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled Tuesday to extend Kobzev and Liptser’s pre-trial detention until Aug. 3, according to Mediazona. It did not indicate whether Sergunin’s arrest was also extended.

Video from the courtroom shared by the news outlet Rusnews showed Kobzev and Liptser inside a defendant’s cage without Sergunin.