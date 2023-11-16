Russia Adds Detained Navalny Lawyers to “Extremists and Terrorists” Registry

Three lawyers representing jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny have been added to state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring’s list of “extremists and terrorists,” the independent Mediazona news website reported Thursday.

Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin were arrested on Oct. 13 in Moscow on accusations of participating in “extremist” activities for passing on letters written by Navalny in prison to his associates.

Navalny and his allies have called the lawyers’ arrests an attempt to further isolate him.

Those on the “extremists and terrorists” registry have their Russian bank accounts frozen.

Rosfinmonitoring’s searchable database of groups and persons with links to terrorist activities includes al-Qaeda, the Taliban and the Islamic State.