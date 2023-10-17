Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Condemns Lawyers' Arrest

Jailed Russian politician Alexei Navalny condemned the arrest of three of his lawyers as he stood trial in the prison where he is being held, Russian media at the hearing said on Tuesday.

Lawyers Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Alexei Lipster — who have all defended Navalny — were detained last week.

"Of course these are outrageous and illegal acts," Navalny said. He said the lawyers were "persecuted for their professional activity."

"Nobody is allowed to see me. I am completely isolated from information," he added.

He said it was part of an intensifying campaign to further isolate him and that he saw it as a sign that his team was acting "correctly" in the face of "these disgusting authorities."