Russian Lawyers Call on Authorities to End Harassment of Legal Community

Russia’s legal community has called on authorities to stop “harassing and intimidating lawyers and obstructing their professional activities” following the arrests of three lawyers of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Human rights project Perviy Otdel published a statement, signed by at least 365 lawyers, activists and public figures as of Monday, saying that the rights of lawyers “are systematically violated, the government prevents their defenders from working, intimidates them and initiates criminal cases [against them].”

“Defendants must have the right to defense, and defense attorneys must have the right to exercise it. This should not be hampered by any political considerations,” the statement added.

A separate petition, launched by a group of Russian lawyers, said: “Lawyers in Russia are forced to carry out their professional activities in an atmosphere of fear for the life and health of themselves and their loved ones.”

It said lawyers work under the threat of “arbitrary imprisonment, systematic obstruction of legal practice and unpunished interference in it, in an atmosphere of violence and torture, intimidation and direct threats to freedom, health and life.”

It also asked Russian lawyers to go on strike from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28.